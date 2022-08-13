HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftClimate, pandemics, catastrophes: How simulations help decision-makers

Climate, pandemics, catastrophes: How simulations help decision-makers

A pandemic cockpit not only informs mayors, they can also use it to simulate school closures or a mask requirement and see the effects.

In view of the corona pandemic, many municipalities have set up crisis management teams. There you ask yourself week after week which measures promise the greatest success against high infection rates. Any imposition of conditions can lead to heated discussions. In the AScore project, researchers at the DFKI (German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence) at the University of Trier have developed a pandemic management cockpit that can give district administrators and crisis managers a quick overview of the current infection situation, but is not yet in use.

 

The tool was created in close cooperation with the city administrations of Kaiserslautern and Trier. Most of the data used is publicly available, such as the incidences or the occupancy of the hospitals. Added to this was expert knowledge from the environment of the mayor and civil protection. The centerpiece is an agent-based social simulation that individually reproduces the behavior of over 100,000 residents of Kaiserslautern.

