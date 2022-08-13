Climate, pandemics, catastrophes: How simulations help decision-makers

A pandemic cockpit not only informs mayors, they can also use it to simulate school closures or a mask requirement and see the effects.

Long-term developments such as change or short-term damage events such as storms and floods challenge planners and crisis managers. A pandemic also requires quick s. Research institutes and start-ups that have been spun off from them use complex models to simulate the consequences of . These scenarios can be used to draw conclusions, make preparations and set up contingency plans.

In view of the corona pandemic, many municipalities have set up crisis management teams. There you ask yourself week after week which measures promise the greatest success against high infection rates. Any imposition of conditions can lead to heated discussions. In the AScore project, researchers at the DFKI (German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence) at the University of Trier have developed a pandemic management cockpit that can give district administrators and crisis managers a quick overview of the current infection situation, but is not yet in use.

More about augmented reality and virtual reality EA Play Live 2021: Battlefield Portal, Dead Space Remake, and more

High-end VR headset: Varjo Aero with 7.8 megapixels per eye under test

Patterns without paper: Better tailoring with app and beamer

Virtual reality for therapy purposes: game consoles and VR glasses for seniors

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR in practice: The killer app for virtual reality?

Visit to Microsoft Mixed Reality Studio for volumetric video

Experience augmented reality with the Merge Cube

Oculus Go: Self-sufficient VR headset with great image quality

Lenovo Mirage Virtual Reality Headset

HTC Vive Pro: Higher resolution VR headset with built-in headphones

Virtual reality headset Valve Index in the test

VR headset Oculus Quest 2 in the test

The History of Virtual Reality

The tool was created in close cooperation with the city administrations of Kaiserslautern and Trier. Most of the data used is publicly available, such as the incidences or the occupancy of the hospitals. Added to this was expert knowledge from the environment of the mayor and civil protection. The centerpiece is an agent-based social simulation that individually reproduces the behavior of over 100,000 residents of Kaiserslautern.