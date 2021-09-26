Clid The Snail Review: A snail all chattering and distinctive

Clid he is a character who knows how to grab attention: rebellious, irreverent, always with a ready joke even before a deadly fight. This giant slug who carries even bigger weapons with him seems to have all the credentials to make himself loved, thanks to an over the top and nuanced personality. A great calling card is the twin-stick shooter from Weird Beluga, which regularly alternates shooting and narrative to create an experience that is unique in its own way.

As captivating as Clid may be, and despite all the smiles that tear her interactions with the firefly from us Belu and all the other secondary appearances, however, we must note that the work is full of problems, such as to overshadow the laughter to leave room for the bitterness of a product that is unfortunately mediocre in every component. Many of these limitations had already been amply highlighted in our preview of Clid The Snail: even then, in fact, we had noticed the gaps in terms of rhythm, gameplay variety, ideas and technical implementation. Unfortunately all those flaws are still part of Weird Beluga’s playful offer, which appears on the market with a decidedly subdued experience.

On the hunt for blennies

Clid The Snail is set in a reality where mankind has long since become extinct, and the ruins of the world have over time become the home of countless anthropomorphic creatures scattered across numerous fortified settlements. Clid has always stood out for his difficult character, which has created many problems for his community: after yet another serious damage, the snail is exiled and forced to find a new home to survive.

At his side is little Belu, who guides him through hostile lands populated by the droolers, evil creatures who are setting every region to fire and sword. The fearless Clid finally joins a new group, thus finding the support and resources necessary to face the fearsome threat.

Our wacky hero has at his disposal a series of weapons and gadgets with which to face enemies, which can be obtained from the merchants scattered around the scenarios (in exchange for the economic resources accumulated along the way) or simply by continuing in the story. The basic mechanics are pure twin-stick shooter, with the classic top view and the ability to freely orient the aim so as not to leave any side uncovered.

The gameplay offers aslower and more reasoned approach compared to other exponents of the genre, in an attempt to give the work a minimum of tactics that can make the shootings more stimulating, but unfortunately the result is diametrically opposite: rather than reasoned, the pace appears too slow, bordering on soporific, thanks to a questionable quality of action and an unbalanced degree of challenge. While there is a sufficient variety of enemies to face, the artificial intelligence that moves these creatures is reduced to the bare minimum, to the point that on too many occasions the pattern of the fighting consists simply of backing away and firing non-stop (albeit with a cadence of rather limited fire), hoping to land the amount of hits needed to take out any hostile creatures. If you want you can also load the shot with our standard weapon to cause greater damage, but the outcome of each assault is always annoyingly uncertain: the aiming system appears to be imprecise and with unsteady hitboxes, to the point that it often happens that apparently carefully calibrated attacks fail.

To make the situation worse, one takes care of it poorly calibrated difficulty. On many occasions, continuing appears all too simple, especially in those phases where a few enemies are faced at the same time, easy to get rid of by following the banal scheme described a few lines ago. Suddenly, however, unmotivated peaks of difficulty appear, especially in the “horde” style phases where ranks after ranks of opponents face each other in succession.

The energies of our warrior are not particularly abundant, and especially against groups of enemies in large areas it can happen to end up victims of the opposing offensive, surrounded and with little room for maneuver. Thus a certain general frustration emerges which highlights even more all the big limitations of the title signed Weird Beluga, made with approximation in everything concerning the combat system.

Not even the Boss Fight manage to stand out that much, thanks to limited attack patterns and easy to counter once understood. Even the arsenal does not offer particular satisfactions, which alternates effective weapons with others that are not very functional if not almost useless; the beauty is that some of the less convincing equipment is obtained in the advanced stages of the game, to the point that it is almost spontaneous to use the rifle available for most of the time from the first minute of our journey, paradoxically one of the best available to Clid .

Exploring a closed world

The exploratory component does not raise the situation too much, being in the end a secondary tinsel also due to the linearity of the levels and their rather generic, repetitive and lackluster design. From time to time there are crossroads to follow to discover some useful secrets, such as the parts of a lily able to increase the maximum life of our character, but the room for maneuver is always very limited.

Mind you, there is nothing wrong with offering an adventure with a linear approach, however in these cases it is good to enrich the scenarios with details and peculiarities that can make exploration more enjoyable. The problem is that everything appears so flat as to leave only a strong bitter aftertaste due to the disarming simplicity with which the whole was designed. Even the puzzles, present on a regular basis during the game, do not shine for inventiveness, and are mainly focused on lethal lasers deactivated to continue on the path. In the long run, the monotony of these puzzles begins to make itself felt strong, and when the game tries to dare it does more damage than anything else: it happens, for example, that you have to jump (or rather, roll quickly) from one platform to another in motion and in the meantime deactivate the lasers by hitting the respective switches from a distance, all through the certainly not flawless aiming system that ends up powering the frustration.

Too bad, because the game would offer some more engaging moments as well, and the first phases of the game are enjoyable despite the unconvincing pace of the action. But with the passage of time (in this regard, Clid The Snail takes about 8 hours to get to the credits) the limits of the title emerge strongly and cancel the initial sensations.

Broken shell

Even on the visual front Clid The Snail does not show particular quality flashes. On PS4 – but also on PS5 – does not convince the lighting system, sometimes excessively lit in the face of a monotonous and insipid color palette, while in terms of fluidity we occasionally notice some drop in the frame rate which in any case does not penalize the action too much: we are in front of one of the less frenetic twin-stick shooters on the square , which is why these technical drawbacks, although avoidable, are ultimately not so dramatic to digest.

If the title certainly does not make the most of the technical capabilities of the systems that host it, the art direction does a decent job in outlining a rather inspired and sufficiently detailed game world.

The intriguing atmospheres of adventure are backed up by a thick toned soundtrack melancholic and evocative, not always appropriate to the context or situation in the center of the screen, but still very pleasant.