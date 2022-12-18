Clickbait, here are examples of titles that seek the easy click with misleading news

The goal of journalism should be to provide accurate and useful information to readers, not promote clickbait. Clickbait is a type of online content that is designed to attract attention and encourage readers to click on a link, often with the goal of generating advertising revenue. These types of headlines or content often use sensationalized or misleading language and may present information in a misleading or distorted manner.

Clickbait is often deceptive and can be frustrating for people who click on links that promise interesting information but ultimately don’t deliver.

Instead, it is better to provide accurate and honest headlines that reflect the actual content of the news. If you want to end this habit, it is best to start to better identify these titles, and for this, nothing like some basic examples:

– “Amazing! This natural beauty treatment will make you look 10 years younger in just 5 minutes!”

– “You will not believe what happened when I started using this miraculous product!”

– “This famous celebrity lost 50 kilos in a month thanks to this secret!”

– “You will be surprised to see what happened when I tried this method to earn money online!”

– “This person has left the best company in the world and you will not imagine why”.

How to easily identify it

There are a few ways to identify clickbait:

– sensational headlines: Clickbait often uses sensational or attention-grabbing headlines to entice readers to click on a link. These headlines can mislead or exaggerate the content of the article.

– Misleading or incomplete information: Clickbait may present information that is misleading or incomplete, in order to encourage readers to click on the link and read more.

– Lack of reliable sources: Clickbait may not provide reliable sources for the information presented, or may rely on sources that are not reliable.

– Disproportionate Ads: Clickbait may contain a large number of ads relative to the amount of content, or may present ads in a way that is disruptive to the reader.

To avoid falling into clickbait, it is important to be a critical consumer of information and be wary of sensational headlines or content. It is also helpful to research the source and verify the accuracy of the information before sharing it.