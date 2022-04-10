Clear pending notifications in the Messages app on iPhones

One of the things that is quite annoying for those who have a iPhone are the red notifications (or badges) that appear in the applications that are on the terminal’s desktop. One of the ones that is almost always displayed is Messages, but there is a way to prevent this from being the case and we are going to indicate it to you.

The truth is that the usefulness of these small-sized elements is usually quite good, but over time for many it ends up becoming something you don’t want to see personally and, much less, that third parties may know that you have messages or notifications pending to read. Luckily, at Apple they have thought about the possibility of hiding all this in a simple and fast way.

How to remove iPhone Messages badges

There are different types of notifications that can come from the Message app on Apple phones, but the one we’re talking about is possibly the most annoying. Therefore, surely when you least want try out how your day to day works without you having to see what you have pending… that on many occasions you know exactly what it is and you want to leave it without reviewing until you have time. What you have to do is give these Steps:

The first thing you have to do is go to the Notifications section in the Settings.

Now, you have to search for the Messages app and once you locate it, you need to select it as usual.

Next, at the bottom of the screen that opens, you must find the slider corresponding to Badges and disable it. You can also do the same for all notifications by doing the same thing on the first slider on the iPhone screen.

Once this is done, you will be finished.

Mark all messages as read

If what you want is just empty badge that you have in the messages application and not disable them, since they are useful, what you have to do is mark all the messages as if you had seen them. And, to get it, you have to do the following:

Open the Messages app and use the Edit button.

Now use the Select messages option in the menu that appears and, among the existing possibilities, use Mark all as read.

With this you will have done everything.

As you can see, they are many options that iPhones offer when it comes to having it configured exactly how you want. And, when it comes to notifications in the Messages app, everything turns out to be very positive.

