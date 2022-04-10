Tech NewsMobile

Clear pending notifications in the Messages app on iPhones

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Clear pending notifications in the Messages app on iPhones

One of the things that is quite annoying for those who have a iPhone are the red notifications (or badges) that appear in the applications that are on the terminal’s desktop. One of the ones that is almost always displayed is Messages, but there is a way to prevent this from being the case and we are going to indicate it to you.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The truth is that the usefulness of these small-sized elements is usually quite good, but over time for many it ends up becoming something you don’t want to see personally and, much less, that third parties may know that you have messages or notifications pending to read. Luckily, at Apple they have thought about the possibility of hiding all this in a simple and fast way.

Read:

Know how long you have to delete a message for everyone on WhatsApp

How to remove iPhone Messages badges

There are different types of notifications that can come from the Message app on Apple phones, but the one we’re talking about is possibly the most annoying. Therefore, surely when you least want try out how your day to day works without you having to see what you have pending… that on many occasions you know exactly what it is and you want to leave it without reviewing until you have time. What you have to do is give these Steps:

  • The first thing you have to do is go to the Notifications section in the Settings.
  • Now, you have to search for the Messages app and once you locate it, you need to select it as usual.
  • Next, at the bottom of the screen that opens, you must find the slider corresponding to Badges and disable it. You can also do the same for all notifications by doing the same thing on the first slider on the iPhone screen.
  • Once this is done, you will be finished.
Use of iPhone smartphone
pexels

Mark all messages as read

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

If what you want is just empty badge that you have in the messages application and not disable them, since they are useful, what you have to do is mark all the messages as if you had seen them. And, to get it, you have to do the following:

  • Open the Messages app and use the Edit button.
  • Now use the Select messages option in the menu that appears and, among the existing possibilities, use Mark all as read.
  • With this you will have done everything.

As you can see, they are many options that iPhones offer when it comes to having it configured exactly how you want. And, when it comes to notifications in the Messages app, everything turns out to be very positive.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

>

Previous articleUkraine should be rebuilt without Russian money
Next articleHow to activate developer options on Android and what it is for
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Facebook launches “Share to Reels” button

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Apps

The best simulation games for Android of 2022

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Vivaldi 5.2 arrives with improvements in the reading list and translator for Android

Two months after its last release here it is Vivaldi 5.2 a new version of the web browser...
Android

How to write down on Google Maps those places you want to visit

When traveling and visiting places, the most common thing is that we have in mind a list of...