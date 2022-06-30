CleanMyMac X: New features to monitor your Mac

On this occasion those in charge of CleanMyMac they continue to advance and develop ways to protect your computer. On this occasion, it will be a new Menu App where users will find interesting tools focused on being able to better monitor the health of your Mac. It should be remembered that the functionality is fully available to all users for free.
Now with this added to the Menu App, the team plans that the security and life of your computer is fully covered by the five integrated monitors. The tools will give the user a lot of information about the health of the Mac, being clear information from pressure, temperature or even everything that the computer consumes.
Some words from the MacPaw team, developer of CleanMyMac, say how important the update is for the care of the Mac. The tools added to CleanMyMac X will be protagonists when it comes to properly taking care of the health of the device. The team even claims that they intend to extend the life of it, says MacPaw director Oleksandr Kosovan.
Mac stats will be better checked under five new monitors. In this way, users can log and diagnose any kind of error that occurs. In addition, they can quickly visualize preventive measures against a larger problem.
Finally, the team reminds a little of the situation in Ukraine, which is the country of origin of the program. So it doesn’t hurt to review some of the work they’ve done, as well as start being a betatester helping with extra comments.
The most notable features for CleanMyMac X
Better protection coverage
Through this tool, the user will be able to receive a little more information about how to take better measures on your Mac device against malware or some kind of threat.
Storage monitoring, including hard drive
The functionality allows for better monitoring of free storage, as well as temperature data or data found within the chosen drive. You can also check the size of junk files that can be deleted.
CPU and RAM monitoring
The function will be in charge of keeping track of everything related to your CPU, visualizing its consumption, the time the system is active, as well as detecting any type of irregularity.
On the other hand, there will be a tool focused on providing the user with information related to RAM. From the apps that are using the RAM as the diagnosis on whether it is harmful to the Mac.
battery monitoring
Thanks to this functionality, you will be able to have correct data on the charge cycles of your battery, as well as its health. You will even be able to show the exact time of loading to be fully complete.
Some other specifications
Availability
Any user can check the availability of the program. Therefore, if you wish, you can access the following links to acquire the new version of CleanMyMac X:
- straight from the MacPaw’s official site
- It should be noted that the update will soon be available for download in the Mac App Store and Setapp, being that it will not exceed certain days.
This new set of tools for the Menu App can be enjoyed by all users, whether they have the trial version or in case they have a paid version as well.
System Requirements
To be able to correctly acquire the program with this new update added, you will need to have at least macOS 10.12 or higher.
Media to follow the team
- You can find the team via Youtube at following link.
- Through your Multimedia Kit, via the following link.
- You can even follow the team through the review guide via the following link.