CleanMyMac X: New features to monitor your Mac

The most notable features for CleanMyMac X

Better protection coverage

Through this tool, the user will be able to receive a little more information about how to take better measures on your Mac device against malware or some kind of threat.

Storage monitoring, including hard drive

The functionality allows for better monitoring of free storage, as well as temperature data or data found within the chosen drive. You can also check the size of junk files that can be deleted.

CPU and RAM monitoring

The function will be in charge of keeping track of everything related to your CPU, visualizing its consumption, the time the system is active, as well as detecting any type of irregularity.

On the other hand, there will be a tool focused on providing the user with information related to RAM. From the apps that are using the RAM as the diagnosis on whether it is harmful to the Mac.

battery monitoring

Thanks to this functionality, you will be able to have correct data on the charge cycles of your battery, as well as its health. You will even be able to show the exact time of loading to be fully complete.

Some other specifications

Availability

Any user can check the availability of the program. Therefore, if you wish, you can access the following links to acquire the new version of CleanMyMac X:

straight from the MacPaw’s official site

It should be noted that the update will soon be available for download in the Mac App Store and Setapp, being that it will not exceed certain days.

This new set of tools for the Menu App can be enjoyed by all users, whether they have the trial version or in case they have a paid version as well.

System Requirements

To be able to correctly acquire the program with this new update added, you will need to have at least macOS 10.12 or higher.

