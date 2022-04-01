CleanMyMac X can now protect the privacy of your data

Now that we know the world situation and since Russia started the war in Ukraine, cyber attacks have increased dramatically on users. This event made the world and especially users accustomed to using their device with personal data reassess the true meaning of data security. In order to help all these people to protect such data effectively, we recommend CleanMyMac X. The team in charge has added a new category of applications to the Uninstall module: suspicious.

How does CleanMyMac work?

If any of the applications installed on your Mac is developed or hosted in Russia or Belarus. Then, CleanMyMac X will be able to verify it and mark as suspicious.

In order to see if any of these are installed on your computer, follow the instructions below:

Start the CleanMyMac x application.

Then you will have to go to Uninstaller .

. Select the category Suspicious located in the side menu.

located in the side menu. Review the apps in the category and select the ones you want to uninstall.

Because it is important?

The situation that caused the Russian country, put into force Federal Bills No. 347-FZ and 375-FZ in July 2016. These facts have forced all providers and online services (be they messengers, emails, social networks, etc.) that have a presence in Russia, to be able to store user data on servers in that country. These data are usually put under the FSB (Federal Security Service), where can be easily accessed if requested without a court order.

Since the current regime in Belarus is highly dependent on Russia, then we have reason to believe that the same fate befalls the transfer of data through Belarusian applications and servers.

Therefore, we believe that our users should be aware of and understand all the risks of running specific programs on their computers. The company they trust puts everyone with this information on the responsibility to notify everyone about it and to be able to protect their data from being compromised in any way.

The option was added because…

Since the Russian troops have crossed the borders of Ukraine, the situation has made it worthwhile to put efforts into insuring all operators, male and female employees; users and possible users. So the CleanMyMac team has provided humanitarian aid through the MacPaw Fund to help everyone within the app’s home country. Above all, and being something so necessary today, disseminating totally truthful information.

Engineers working under this direction have developed SpyBuster. This has been a very helpful tool, detecting applications related to Russia or Belarus, in order to show their behavior to the user. The development team has decided to add this similar functionality, in case CleanMyMac X users want or need to quickly find and uninstall some software potentially dangerous.