CleanMyMac X arrives with a new update in the menu

Updates in CleanMyMac X

Some of the features presented below clearly indicate to the user all that this exciting update encompasses. It also serves as a guide to better understand all the aspects that the new version of CleanMyMac X brings:

CPUs

On this occasion, the CleanMyMac program, You can have the temperature monitored, as well as everything that your CPU is processing. However, now with this new update you will be able to find out in more detail about all the applications that they consume and how much they do, as well as the activity time and even when they use the most for some reason.

RAM

With the updated menu you can check your Mac’s limit and at what point it’s okay to continue using certain apps. In case of verifying any error or process that affects the RAM, the program recommends and frees memory in the most efficient and fast way possible.

Storage

Like the previous sections, each part of your storage drive can be compromised with some movement that is not so easy to identify. So the new updated menu also provides some tools to better identify capacity loss. The monitoring provided by CleanMyMac is perfect for carrying out the correct procedure on your storage. Through him you will be able to visualize the temperature and what are the details of your disk, so that you choose the best option to perform backup or action to take care of your information.

battery monitoring

Strictly speaking of Apple, it is a company that has worked to offer the best in its products. Many times they can be better or worse for some clients, however, on many occasions it depends on the care you provide to your team. So to protect the life cycles of your Mac, MacPaw also offers an extra monitoring service to know exactly how many cycles your battery has given and its health at the moment, as well as the remaining waiting time for charging.

protection tools

This module was already inserted in CleanMyMac, however, for this new version it has also been updated and redesigned, allowing the user to visualize the degree of protection that their computer is having. It also shows everything that is protecting your Mac and the date of the last update in your malware database.

Tools on the go: Monitor Network and Connected Devices

As their name indicates, these two tools are still under development to be integrated soon. However, the MacPaw team indicates that both features are in “finishing touches.”

Likewise, the team also comments how grateful they are to continue with their project, either as beta testers or if you have shared any comments about the program. It is important then, to mention that it is time to continue sharing your opinion with MacPaw with this new version of the updated menu. These contributions on their official site have allowed the developers to check any bugs for the final version.

Finally, also remember that the CleanMyMac X program is no longer supported for macOS 10.10 and 10.11 systems. Since said software is no longer efficient enough to be able to continue checking the qualities of the program in the best way.