Cleaning instead of recycling: getting old ink printers up to scratch

Ink with clogged nozzles do not have to be a case for recycling. Several processes are worthwhile. We tested this with the Epson EcoTank.

The Epson EcoTank ET-4550 was launched in 2015 and is one of the second generation of ink tanks sold by Epson in Germany. Ink printers with built-in tanks that can be refilled cheaply and have a long range cost around three times as much as comparable cartridge printers, but print an order of magnitude cheaper.

A defective print head would be an economic total loss for an Epson device. But clogged nozzles can often be repaired. However, it is only worthwhile for ink tank and jumbo cartridge printers, since a lot of ink is consumed during cleaning.

The problem of a test editor is that he only collects long-term experience with a few (private) devices because he always tests the latest models. We kept our test sample of the EcoTank ET-4550 in constant use, tested it a second time in 2017 and were able to report long-term experiences for the first time. For the past two years, the printer has been gathering dust on a shelf in the printer lab. We actually wanted to dispose of the old device, but first it should print a nozzle test again. It turned out that the EcoTank still printed passable black with the exception of a few dropouts, but that the primary colors were hardly visible.