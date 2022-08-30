“Claymore”, “Ouran High School Host Club” and “Hunter x Hunter”, the animes that come to Netflix after an agreement

Anime is one of the most watched genres in and in which the company has invested more to develop original productions, but also to acquire the licenses of important titles such as one piece either Ghost in the Shell, to name a few.

Now the streaming giant has teamed up with Nippon TV of Japan for the distribution of some of the anime or manga of the Asian company through the American online entertainment company.

The popularity of “Ouran High School Host Club” has even led to a musical based on this series. (NipponTV)

This new alliance will allow Netflix add 13 popular anime titles to your platform and the first to do so will be Ouran High School Host Club, and the first 38 episodes of x hunterwhich can be seen from September 1 on the streaming service.

This agreement is not the first between both parties, previously they had already been associated when the American site premiered the production on its service Old Enough! last year.

Through a statement, akane inouedirector of international anime development and licensing at NipponTVspoke about the agreement with Netflix and detailed that this alliance will be in favor of all anime lovers in the world.

“Given the tremendous success of Old Enough! in the world, along with other drama series and programs that are broadcast to large audiences in Asiawe are honored to announce this new agreement with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series. For many years, anime has been a driving force in NipponTVwhere we produce hunter x hunter, death note and many more. With the rise in popularity of anime around the world, the timing couldn’t be better for this exciting partnership,” he said.

Among the titles that can later be enjoyed on the platform are death note, Death Note: Relight 1, Death Note: Relight 2, From Me to You, From Me to You S2, Berserk, Parasyte: The Maxim, lullaby, Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting! Y Monster.

In recent years Netflix has bet a lot on anime in its service, having agreements with the most important entertainment companies in Japan. A few months ago the company stated that more than 100 million of its subscribers watched some anime during 2021.

during the convention animejapan in tokyo In April of this year, the streaming company announced that by 2022 it would launch 40 new anime titles, covering an ever-increasing range of genres.