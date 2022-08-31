Claro TV Mais receives an application on Smart TVs with the Android system

has expanded the availability of its streaming television service to more platforms. Now, the Claro TV Mais app is now available for Smart TVs equipped with the system. In other words, televisions with the platform of brands such as TCL, Semp, Philips, Sony and Panasonic, or compatible TV boxes and sticks, now have the operator’s app, which allows you to view live channels or content on demand, through of an internet connection.

To download Claro TV Mais, just enter the Google Play Store directly on the TV or connected device and perform the installation. It is not possible to start the download process on TV via Android smartphones or tablets. The operator's platform can be subscribed independently of the conventional plan, for a monthly fee of R$ 59.90. The package also includes watching on up to five access devices, with simultaneous playback on up to two screens. Customers can also download to watch offline, use Replay TV and mirror the image via Chromecast.

Not counting the common paid channels, the user can still add channel subscriptions à la carte, such as Telecine, HBO, Paramount Plus, Premiere and Combate, for example. In addition to Android TV, Claro TV Mais is also present in the webOS system, on LG televisions launched from 2018 onwards.