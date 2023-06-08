Claro TV Mais announces open signal of three channels for the month of June

- Advertisement -

Claro TV Mais released the list of free-to-air channels for the month of June 2023. The complete list has three stations, which promise programs for all ages and tastes. The trio comprises: TNT Novelas, Universal TV and Canal Brasil. In the case of TNT Novelas, it will be available from June 26th to July 3rd, for TV, Mobile and Broadband customers, in addition to the Claro TV Mais app. The channel focuses on soap opera lovers, whether current or classic plots from around the world, with content dubbed in Portuguese.

Universal TV will be available from this Friday (9th) until June 20th, also to TV, Mobile and Broadband users. Subscribers will be able to marathon franchises such as Law & Order, Chicago It is FBIin celebration of Series Day. Canal Brasil will celebrate 125 years of National Cinema and Europeian Cinema Day (19), between June 12th and 26th. In all, there will be more than 15 successful national films. The list includes titles such as The Auto da Compadecida, Carandiru, nightjar, Oh Father Oh, My mother is a piece It is Central do Brasil.

To complete, the first episode of the reality will also be released to all subscribers. The Stallone Family, on Paramount Plus. The production follows behind the scenes of the actor's life. Claro TV Mais is available nationally, for prices starting at R$69.90. It delivers TV channels and streaming service in just one app. The app can be installed on mobile devices with Android and iOS – with download links on the card below the text – and Smart TVs Samsung, LG and with Android TV system, in addition to the official website. Did you like the list of stations with signal opening for this month of June in Claro's grid? Share your opinion with us!