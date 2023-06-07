Claro presents customers with tickets to the exhibition about the 50 years of the cell phone

- Advertisement -

A Clear invited its customers to visit an exhibition on the 50 years of the cell phone that addresses the history of devices and the entire evolution of technology, from its emergence to the present day. A exhibition is at the Museum of Tomorrow, in downtown Rio de Janeiro (RJ). According to Claro, which sponsors the "Celular 50" exhibition, its customers can redeem up to two tickets per person through Claro Clube, a relationship program for users of mobile services, fixed broadband and Claro tv+.





The "Mobile 50" Exhibition is on display until 08/20 at the Museum of Tomorrow, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm (with the last entry at 5 pm). For the customer to redeem the tickets, just access the clear club. Also according to the operator, anyone visiting the exhibition will have Wi-Fi provided by Claro, and will be able to access a digital catalog, fully accessible to People with Disabilities (PCD), as well as the entire exhibition, which will provide a guided tour to this public.