Claro customers can watch the World Cup games on Claro TV Mais without spending mobile data

the operator clear announced that its mobile service customers (pre, control and postpaid) who already have plans with the Sportv channel on Claro TV Mais will be able to watch all the 2022 World Cup games without discounting the internet allowance. For this, interested parties only need to access through the application Claro TV Mais. the operator promises to offer the best experience with its 5G network, already available in the capitals of Europe, and which is the fastest mobile network in the country, according to Speedtest.





the application of Claro TV More can be accessed via smartphones and tablets (Android and IOs), Smart TVs Samsung, LG and Android TV (TCL, Semp, Philips, Sony and Panasonic, in addition to boxes and sticks), Google Chromecast, web browser and website. In addition to the app, in this 2022 FIFA World Cup, Claro has already confirmed its presence inside the home of more than 1 million customers, who will be able to watch all 64 matches of the World Cup in 4K, on ​​Box Claro TV More and 4K Claro TV More🇧🇷

A few days ago, Claro also announced some accessibility options for people with disabilities in World Cup broadcasts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing audio description, subtitles and Libras resources to people with disabilities in Europe.