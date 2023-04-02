Claro adds Replay TV to more channels in Fiber, Box and App modes

Over the past week, Claro has added the Replay TV feature to more channels in its grid. In all, 41 channels benefited from the tool, which allows you to go back to programming to see past attractions. The functionality was included in common in the Fibra, Box and App modes on the following broadcasters: L!ke, TV Brasil, E!, Arte1, Fish TV, WooHoo, Record News, BandNews, History, H2, TV Rá-Tim-Bum, Zoomoo Kids, Play TV, Trace Brazuca, Mezzo, MTV Live, Sony Channel, AXN, A&E, Lifetime, Eurochannel, AgroMais, Bloomberg, BBC World News, Raí Italia, TV5Monde, TVE, DW, France 24, TV Cultura and Nosso Futebol (715 to 719).

Already only for the Claro TV Mais App, the novelty arrived for the premium channels of HBO – HBO, HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Signature, HBO Pop and HBO Mundi –, which were already contemplated in the conventional grid. - Advertisement - Replay TV allows the user to resume a program that is currently showing, or go back to an attraction up to 7 days prior to the moment of the command, in case he wants to review something he missed.

Audio channels and radios

Also new was the addition of Sound! and radios Globo SP and RJ, CBN SP, Rádio Gaúcha, Bandeirantes, Band FM, BandNews FM, Nativa FM for Fiber and Box modalities. Until then, they were accessible via cable – inherited from the old NET – via the “Music” button on the remote control. In the case of these two, it is necessary to enter the “Apps” tab of the Claro guide, in order to access the “Radios” application. - Advertisement - So, did you like Claro’s inclusions for your TV subscribers? Comment with us!