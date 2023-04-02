5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleClaro adds Replay TV to more channels in Fiber, Box and App...

Claro adds Replay TV to more channels in Fiber, Box and App modes

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Claro adds Replay TV to more channels in Fiber, Box and App modes
1680443569 claro adds replay tv to more channels in fiber box.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Over the past week, Claro has added the Replay TV feature to more channels in its grid. In all, 41 channels benefited from the tool, which allows you to go back to programming to see past attractions.

The functionality was included in common in the Fibra, Box and App modes on the following broadcasters: L!ke, TV Brasil, E!, Arte1, Fish TV, WooHoo, Record News, BandNews, History, H2, TV Rá-Tim-Bum, Zoomoo Kids, Play TV, Trace Brazuca, Mezzo, MTV Live, Sony Channel, AXN, A&E, Lifetime, Eurochannel, AgroMais, Bloomberg, BBC World News, Raí Italia, TV5Monde, TVE, DW, France 24, TV Cultura and Nosso Futebol (715 to 719).

Already only for the Claro TV Mais App, the novelty arrived for the premium channels of HBO – HBO, HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Signature, HBO Pop and HBO Mundi –, which were already contemplated in the conventional grid.

- Advertisement -

Replay TV allows the user to resume a program that is currently showing, or go back to an attraction up to 7 days prior to the moment of the command, in case he wants to review something he missed.

Audio channels and radios

Elon Musk is consistent and acknowledges that he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

Also new was the addition of Sound! and radios Globo SP and RJ, CBN SP, Rádio Gaúcha, Bandeirantes, Band FM, BandNews FM, Nativa FM for Fiber and Box modalities.

Until then, they were accessible via cable – inherited from the old NET – via the “Music” button on the remote control. In the case of these two, it is necessary to enter the “Apps” tab of the Claro guide, in order to access the “Radios” application.

- Advertisement -

So, did you like Claro’s inclusions for your TV subscribers? Comment with us!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

You are restarting the router wrong: the key is in the 30 second rule

Restarting the router is something we do continuously when the Internet is not going...
Apple

Neither Android nor iOS! Meet the first cell phone released with two operating systems

Android and iOS dominate the smartphone market, while HarmonyOS seeks to grow and approach...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.