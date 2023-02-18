Civilization: new franchise game is in development

Firaxis Games, developer of games like X-COM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, is going through big changes and this week, it confirmed that it is working on a new game in the Civilization franchise. The information was revealed through a statement made by 2K Games, a company that also belongs to the Take-Two group.

In his official statement, David Ismailer, President of 2K Games, made major revelations about the future of Firaxis Games. According to him, Steve Martin, former head of Firaxis, will leave the company after 25 years of work. Heather Hazen, Director of Operations at Firaxis, will take over. As head of the studio, Hazen will manage the development teams and lead its mission to “build the best strategy games on the planet”. She joined Firaxis Games in 2020 and was previously an executive producer on Fortnite at Epic Games, as well as Plants vs. Zombies and Bejeweled at PopCap Games. Jake Solomon, creative director on the X-COM franchise and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, will also be leaving the studio after 20 years on the job.