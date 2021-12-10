Citywest vaccination centre release times for their walk-in clinic this weekend

Citywest have released the opening times for their walk-in Covid-19 booster vaccination centre this weekend.

The walk-in centre is open to over 50’s who have already completed their primary course of COVID-19 vaccine.

50 to 69 year old’s can attend the centre tomorrow, December 11 and Monday, December 13 from 8.30am to 12:30pm.

On Sunday, December 12, from 8:30am to 12:30pm over 60’s can attend.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “Unfortunately, walk-ins cannot be accommodated outside of the published times in order to ensure other clinics and appointments can continue on schedule.”

They also said the walk-in centre at Citywest will be offering a single booster shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

“The booster dose should be given at a minimum of a five month interval from a person’s last dose of a primary COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca) so please ensure you are at least 5 months post second dose as this will be checked at the vaccination centre, and a minimum of three months if you received a Janssen vaccine.

“If you had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least six months after your positive COVID-19 test result.”

