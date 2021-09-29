City centre smash between e-scooter and car attended by paramedics

Paramedics attended the scene of a crash between an e-scooter and a car in Dublin City Centre yesterday.

The incident resulted in one person being treated for leg and chest injuries.

The windscreen on the car was smashed as a result of the crash between the e-scooter and the car.

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of the collision and advised road users to “take car”.

On statement on Dublin Fire Brigade’s social media read: “Firefighter/Paramedics attended a collision between an e-scooter and car in the City Centre this afternoon. One treated for leg and chest injuries. Take care on your evening commute however you choose to travel on the roads.”









Research carried out by Connolly Hospital, has shown that more than half of the people hospitalised with injuries while using e-scooters were not wearing helmets.

The majority of patients were aged in their 30s and 40s and were using their e-scooter to commute to and from work.

Twenty-two patients were treated at Connolly Hospital for e-scooter-related injuries between October 2019 and November 2020.

Of this, 73% of patients were male and just over half didn’t have a driver’s licence, while 60% of patients were not wearing a helmet at the time of their accident.

Doctors at Connolly Hospital believe people’s attitude towards e-scooters is that they are seen as a ‘children’s recreational device’ and not to be taken seriously like cycling, where helmets are almost universally worn.

