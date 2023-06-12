Cities: Skylines 2 gets a release date in new trailer

- Advertisement -

Cities: Skylines 2 received a brand release trailer, showing off graphics and gameplay mechanics, as well as a release date. Coming October 24, Cities Skylines 2 promises a fully realized 3D city builder in the finest tradition of Sims City, allowing you to craft a metropolis to fit your every whim.

Build bridges, construct transport networks, and towering skyscrapers as you build a city that’s truly your own. If Cities: Skylines 2 is able to iterate on its predecessor, it may well earn itself a place on our list of the very best PC strategy games.

Cities Skylines 2 will be available on launch day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.