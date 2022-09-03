Cinemas continue to fight for audiences – the pandemic is not over yet

The cinema industry is still suffering from the consequences of Corona. Operators hope for actions like the nationwide cinema festival in September.

Cinema operator Ralf Holl from the Nastätten cinema center in the Rhein-Lahn district has become cautious with the term “catastrophe”. Even if he used it to describe the situation in the cinema industry last year. But since he saw what the storm did in the Ahr Valley, he has chosen different formulations – even though the economic situation for the has not changed since Corona. “It’s hard and difficult, and the existence of many of our colleagues is endangered in the long term,” says Holl, who is also a member of the main committee of the Main Association of German Film Theaters.

Blockbusters are doing well – visitor numbers to be bad

In the first six months, the cinemas in Germany would still not have been able to reach the number of visitors like in the times before the pandemic. According to Holl, there were around 31.8 million visitors nationwide in the first half of the year – almost 17.4 million fewer than in the same period in 2019. In Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, the declines were probably even greater. While the overall number of visitors has not yet recovered due to Corona, the cinemas could sell more tickets for the big blockbusters – but the halls are missing.

Jochen Seehuber, one of the operators of the “Capitol & Palatin” in Mainz, confirms that the number of visitors “are still a long way from the usual level”. This applies in particular to the arthouse cinemas, which traditionally have a much older audience than the multiplexes.

But chains like CineStar are still suffering from the current situation. Although the guests are “gradually coming back”, according to managing director Oliver Fock, the visitor numbers of the last pre-pandemic year 2019 have not yet returned.

“People want out”

Not only the cinemas are affected by the negative development, says Ingrid Kraus, head of the municipal cinema “Achthalb” in Saarbrücken: “The decline is of course dramatic, but it also affects the theaters and all other indoor events. People want to go out and don’t wear masks.”

Ralf Holl confirms the impression that older groups of visitors in particular still find it difficult to attend indoor events. “And that despite all our efforts in terms of hygiene concepts and improvements to the air conditioning and ventilation systems,” he says. “Because the cinemas are currently doing a lot.” He himself invested 80,000 euros in his house in Nastätten. In one hour alone, the air is completely exchanged eight times.

In Seehuber’s opinion, given the circumstances, it is no wonder that the number of visitors has not yet reached the times before Corona. “The pandemic is not over, the fears of contagion and worsening of the situation are still present.” In addition, there is the noticeable increase in prices everywhere: the money spent on culture is currently “certainly not at the usual level”. In the cinema industry, there is also the fact that the projectors consume an immense amount of electricity and halls will soon have to be heated.

Operators are faced with saving energy

“Of course, after 2.5 years of pandemic and in view of rising energy prices, inflation and the pandemic situation that is not yet foreseeable, the cinema industry is of course facing major challenges in the fall,” says Christine Berg, Chairwoman of the HDF Kino Association. “We are currently working very intensively on the topic of saving energy.” So one is already in the process of developing a key paper with which the cinemas could contribute to saving energy.

For the future, however, she is “cautiously optimistic” and sees an upward trend. Especially since initiatives such as the campaign “Cinema. Do you feel?” and the nationwide cinema festival on September 10th and 11th would certainly do their part to “show visitors what makes cinema a unique place to experience”. In other countries, such as France, there has been a cinema festival like this for a number of years and it has been very successful there.

Ralf Holl also has high hopes for such campaigns to make it clear to the audience that the cinema cannot be replaced by streaming at home. “Cinema brings you into another world, it’s much more than playing blockbusters,” he says. You have to get this into the minds of the visitors and make the added value clear to them.

Despite all the problems, Ingrid Kraus from Kino Achthalb cinema is also optimistic about the future. “I’m rather hopeful because cinema has died umpteen times,” she says. True to the motto: “Those who are declared dead live longer.”



(tw)

