Cillian Murphy moved family to Dublin after his children developed ‘very posh English accents’

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Cillian Murphy has revealed that he moved back to Ireland after his children developed “very posh English accents”.

The Peaky Blinders star and his family moved to Dublin in 2015 after spending 14 years in London.

Murphy appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast last week where he discussed his decision to come back to Ireland.

“We were in London for 14 years. Both our kids were born there and we only came back to Dublin in 2015,” he said.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home. That seems to be a common narrative for Irish people.

“And then we wanted the kids to be Irish. They were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens, they had very posh English accents and I wasn’t appreciating that too much so we decided to come back.

“And you know, parents are at a certain age … it was just a nice time to come home.”

Murphy was asked if he would consider relocating to Hollywood, but said he “couldn’t envisage living there permanently”.

He said: “I love visiting and I love the food and I do love the weather.”

“I don’t know, I just feel European. I just feel Irish. I’d feel like a bit of an interloper if I lived in California. I couldn’t envisage living there permanently.”

