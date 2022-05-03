Chuwi upgrades its RZBOX mini-PC with Ryzen 7 5800H CPU

The Chuwi RZBOX 2022 mini-PC series has been upgraded with AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor. another level jump for these compact machines that the Chinese firm focuses on games and any computer use.

The Ryzen 7 5800H is a “Mobile” development with Zen3 architecture, 7nm manufacturing process, with 8 cores and 16 threads, with a working frequency of up to 4.4 GHz and 16 Gbytes of L3 cache. It features Radeon RX Vega integrated graphics with 8 compute units and 512 stream processors and its total TDP is 45 watts.

This new APU represents an important performance jump compared to the previous model, more than 18% in single core and multiprocess, in addition to having a more modern Zen3 architecture and better manufacturing process.

Chuwi RZBOX 2022, more performance

This CPU is ideal for a mini-PC and Chuwi accompanies it with up to 64 GB of RAM DDR4 3200 MHz in dual channel and one 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD expandable.

For connectivity, the equipment uses the AMD RZ608 module to provide it with WiFi-6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1, in addition to having front and rear USB Type-C ports, HDMI and Display Port video outputs and those corresponding to the section on the Audio.

It has a special cooling system to keep temperatures under control, with an active fan. Its modular design is focused on allowing the disassembly of the components, their updating and maintenance.

The Chuwi RZBOX 2022 will maintain the base price of the previous generation, $699 in a configuration with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The Chinese brand is expected to market other cheaper versions with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor in the future.