Chuwi updates the GemiBook Pro while maintaining a super economical price

Chuwi GemiBook Pro is the latest model from a brand that takes the bet on cheap equipment to the extremeoffering a thin and light laptop with a good screen and enough performance for basic computing use, under the $300 barrier.

Chuwi has renewed without prior announcement one of the best-selling laptops in its catalog. For the occasion, it has increased its screen size from 13 to 14 inches with an IPS panel that offers a native resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio 3:2 interesting for a team designed for computing productivity in the daily battle.

Its processor has also improved from the Celeron J4125 used in the previous version to a Intel Celeron N5100 with Jasper Lake architecture, which offers better performance, an integrated Gen11 graphics with better features and less consumption with a TDP of only 6 watts, which in turn should improve the autonomy of the equipment.

Its chassis is made of aluminum and magnesium alloys for a total weight of 1.5kg. Its keyboard is backlit and its hinge allows the screen to be folded up to 180 degrees. It has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5, an audio jack, a microSD card slot, USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port with support for PD 2.0 fast charging, which can charge 60% in one hour. of the 38Wh battery of the equipment.

Chuwi GemiBook Pro, price and availability

With Windows 10 Home preinstalled, the new Chuwi laptop is available in the Spanish market in a configuration with 8 Gbytes of LPDDR4 RAM and a 256 Gbyte PCIe SSD. Its official price is 429 euros, although currently is reduced to only 299 euros.

Yes, Chuwi does it again in the bet for the economic, since the truth is that it will be difficult to find another Windows laptop with best features/price ratio below the barrier of 300 euros. We assume that it will soon be available in other markets.