Chuwi FreeBook, perhaps the cheapest convertible on the market

Chuwi FreeBook is the latest device announced by the Chinese manufacturer that has redefined the concept of “budget PC”. It is an attractive and light convertible, with an Intel Jasper Lake processor and that should come at a very good price.

Chuwi continues to pursue a strategy that has paid off very well in the past when marketing its laptops. Add quality screens and good finishes with basic or previous series processors, but that offer enough performance for the segment they are aimed at and that allows you to lower the final sale price.

Chuwi FreeBook

This is exactly what it does in this model, adding an attractive convertible format for many users due to its versatility of use. So, assemble a 13.5 inch screen with an aspect ratio of 3: 2 and a 2K native resolution for an appreciable 2400 x 1600 pixels.

Slim and lightweight, it is only 4mm thick at its narrowest point and a weight 1.36 kg. Not bad for a convertible that has a hinge system to flip the screen up to 360 degrees and facilitate laptop, tablet, presentation or drawing uses, since its digitizer also supports stylus pens.

As the engine of the convertible, Chuwi uses the Jasper Lake platform, the latest Intel processors for the entry range that we have seen a lot in mini-PCs, but which is also used in laptops and specifically for this equipment a Celeron N5100. It won’t break performance records, but it’s a Modern CPU with quad cores, manufactured in 10 nm processes under the new ‘Tremont’ architecture that improved in all sections to the previous generation, with a consumption reduced to 6 watts that should facilitate many hours of autonomy.

The Chuwi FreeBook will include 8 Gbytes of LPDDR4 memory and for storage a 256 Gbyte PCIe NVMe SSD. Its connectivity elements have not been detailed, but we expect Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, as well as a USB Type-C interface «full-featured«.

It is expected to be available this month and the manufacturer focuses it for both offices and entertainment. Knowing the Chuwi catalog and its strategy, it should be very inexpensive.