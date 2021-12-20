Chuwi FreeBook: a great convertible at the best price

Convertibles, like the Chuwi FreeBook, have become one of the preferred options for many users.. And it is that these systems bring to the present Microsoft’s proposal from the early 2000s, the TabletPC, but taking advantage of the technological evolution and the learning that tablets have provided us. And, of course, such innovation has been received very positively by users, who see the many advantages that this type of device provides, thanks to its great versatility.

There is, however, a widespread belief that convertibles are always quite expensive systems. And it is that yes, it is true that there are some equipment of this type with a quite high cost, but For some time now, other much more affordable options have become popular., and that provide the necessary features to carry out a large number of tasks in an optimal way. And the Chuwi FreeBook is undoubtedly among them.

As we already told you a few days ago, we are talking about a motorized convertible with a chip Intel Jasper Lakeed N5100 2.8 gigahertz with quad cores and based on the Tremont architecture. In other words, we are talking about a device in which the balance between performance and consumption has been fine-tuned to the maximum, so that we can trust in having enough hours of work with each charge. The processor of this FreeBook is accompanied by 8 gigabytes of LPDDR4 RAM and, when it comes to storage, we will also enjoy great performance, thanks to its 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Regarding your screen, we will find a panel of 13.5 inches with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600 points in a 3: 2 aspect ratio and representing the 100% sRGB space. Of course we are talking about a multi-touch screen (up to ten simultaneous points), which can also be used with the HiPen H7 Stylus pointing device, which makes the FreeBook a very practical device for taking notes by hand, designing drafts. and so on.

Strength is also a key element in convertibles, and this especially applies to the system responsible for folding and unfolding the keyboard. To ensure durability, Chuwi has built the FreeBook hinge using powder metallurgy, a procedure that guarantees a very fine result. With a very soft texture and, at the same time, extremely resistant, in which the gears also fit perfectly. Thus, this FreeBook could be folded more than 200,000 times maintaining its properties as the first day.

If we keep an eye on its autonomy, the Chuwi FreeBook is optimized with efficient consumption in mind. The choice of its components, starting with the processor clearly point in this direction, so that its 38 watt hours (5,000 milliamps) are capable of providing up to eight hours of use with a full charge. And to further improve in this regard, it supports the protocol of fast charge PD.

As for its body, the FreeBook has design unibody and its chassis is built with aircraft grade aluminum. In this way, it combines a visually very attractive design with a resistance that makes it a very suitable option for mobility uses, in which falls and shocks are more common than in an exclusive use at home or office.

This FreeBook has a full size keyboard which makes writing very comfortable. In addition, thanks to its extremely thin frame, the feeling of using the keyboard is similar to that of a conventional laptop. Additionally, its large, multi-touch touch panel allows the use of multiple gestures that provide quick and convenient access to the most common functions.

Regarding its connectivity, the Chuwi FreeBook equips three USB Type-C ports, two of them with USB 3.0 speed and a third USB 2.0 speed. In the wireless section, it has WiFi WiFi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac for the 2.4 and 5 gigahertz bands, as well as Bluetooth 4.2.

In case you’re wondering, the Chuwi FreeBook is fully compatible with Windows 11, which among other innovations allows you to get much more out of both its touch interface and the use of the HiPen H7 pointer. It has the necessary TPM 2.0 chip and comes with an OEM license of Windows 10 Home, so it can be updated free of charge to the new version of Microsoft’s operating system.

As you can see, we are talking about a very complete convertible, tremendously balanced and that, also, as we already told you at the time, has a very competitive price. And to this we must add a special Chuwi promotion, which for Christmas offers a pre-purchase discount, which leaves its final price in just 444 euros, a price that makes it a more than interesting option, either for own use or as a gift.