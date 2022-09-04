Chucky returns in the second season of his series and Star + reveals a preview

In 2021, the horror series based on the film saga of debuted through the signal Syfy/USA Network and could be seen in Latin America through Star+. Given the positive response from the audience and specialized critics, the network gave the green light to a second season that was seen yesterday in a first . What makes it different from the movies? The plot manages to offer a more modern vision of the problems faced by its adolescent protagonists.

diabolical dolldirected by Don Mancini, is considered a classic of 80s cinema due to the enormous degree of iconicity of its main antagonist. In the production that the filmmaker developed for TV, the story takes place after the events of the seventh film, cult of chucky (2017), and follows this toy possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. His new purpose will be to torment a group of young people dealing with situations related to bullying, domestic abuse, sexuality and identity crisis.

The series is the brainchild of Don Mancini, the mind behind the horror film series. (Star Plus)

Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Theo Briones (Junior Wheeler), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross) and Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans) make up the youth cast; they already joined some veterans of the original tapes like Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise Y Jennifer Tilly the latter is remembered for giving life to Tiffany and was recently the one who confirmed that the filming of the new episodes came to an end. Brad Dourif he put his voice back for Chucky/Charles Lee Ray.

- Advertisement -

In the last broadcast episode of chucky, the public was left with a disappointment because it was an open ending and that it would lead to a continuation: Andy Barclay is seen driving a truck full of these dolls, while they point a gun at him so that he does not stop. The first part of was broadcast between mid-October and the end of November, reaching figures of just over 450,000 viewers in the United States.

returns-in-the-second-season-of-his-series-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson make up the new cast of the franchise. (Star Plus) returns-in-the-second-season-of-his-series-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The need for the return of chucky in the streaming

The project began to be developed at the beginning of 2019 in close collaboration with Syfy and with Don Mancini in the position of creator and executive producer. The following year, it was officially announced that a first season had been ordered by the American channel and the production would also be supervised by Universal Content Productions. The director of the 1988 film was not fully involved in the writing of the scripts and devoted himself mostly to behind-the-scenes work, since he directed the pilot.

The purpose of reviving chucky it was to reinvent him in the same way as many other horror movie characters today and Mancini delimited that it would work as a sequel to cult of chucky. Like the aforementioned film, the title bears a strong connection to narratives about the community. LGBT. Even so, for the first time the doll identifies itself as a child. queer.

The second season of “Chucky” will come to streaming this year. (Star Plus)

- Advertisement -

Star+ It has not yet revealed when the second season will premiere, but it is expected to be released sometime in the next few months.

: