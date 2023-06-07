Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch: now 65% off.

- Advertisement -

TL;DR: As of June 5, you can snag the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch in black(opens in a new tab), grey(opens in a new tab), rosewater(opens in a new tab), or pink(opens in a new tab) for just $34.97 instead of $99.99. That’s a savings of 65%.

There are many smartwatches on the market, so understandably, it’s hard to narrow down which one is the best for you. However, if you don’t want to shell out more money than necessary to reap the benefits of a quality smartwatch, we have a budget-friendly alternative. The Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatc(opens in a new tab)h is now $34.97 (reg. $99), with no coupon needed.

One of the standout features of this smartwatch is its ability to change watch faces, allowing for a touch of customization. So whether you prefer a classic analog look or a modern digital display, you can personalize your watch to suit your style and mood.

It doesn’t matter if you have an iOS or Android device, as this smartwatch is made to be compatible with both. It also offers a variety of practical features that enhance your daily life. For example, you can answer and make calls directly from your wrist, receive message and call alerts, check the weather, control and listen to music, and monitor your sleep, health activity and metrics, and seven other features.

Made with a soft and flexible silicone band(opens in a new tab), this watch focuses on providing essential functions that are made to be easy to use. In addition, its straightforward UI makes for a more seamless experience for both tech-savvy individuals and those new to smartwatches.

If you’re seeking a budget-friendly smartwatch option with essential features, the Chronowatch C-Max is a good option. You can get the watch in four different colors at the same affordable price:

