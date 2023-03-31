5G News
ChromeOS gets new video editing tools in Google Photos

ChromeOS gets new video editing tools in Google Photos

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
ChromeOS gets new video editing tools in Google Photos
O Chrome OS is getting more resources for improved video editing. In 2022, some editing functions were implemented in the system through the Google Photos application. Now, new functions have been added to the application so that the user has more possibilities at his disposal.

These new measures include predefined editing formats and themes so that people can create personalized media. The initiative brings even more variety to this aspect in the software of Chromebookswhich recently received the LumaFusion editor in a stable release.

To gain access, all you have to do is search for “movie” in the bar located in the operating system’s launcher. From there, it will open Google Photos and show options for choosing how to edit. With that, all you have to do is choose a theme and search for the content that should be part of your clip.

Those who are familiar with Photos on Android should recognize a function that allows you to create a clip with remarkable moments, which can save the user from manually searching for photos referring to an important day. In general, the tools give wider possibilities to create videos, which may be welcome for some people.


For those who are more curious, there is a page prepared by Google that details the new resources available in the operating system for editing videos. Finally, it is worth mentioning the rumors that point to a renewal in the look of the software in the Material You style. In the meantime, check out our Chromebook guide to find the best purchase option for you.

