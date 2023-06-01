Chromecast with Google TV is updated to make it safer to use

- Advertisement -

if you have a player Chromecast with Google TV, which is the most modern offered by the Mountain View company, there is good news for you. These have to do with a update that has just been deployed and that one of its fundamental objectives is to increase security when using its operating system.

With the growth of the streaming market, Google is also putting more focus on its streaming devices to prepare them for competition (despite the fact that the first generation of this device was reported to have lost technical support just yesterday). Industry experts predict that the video streaming market could reach $416.84 billion by 2030 (according to Bloomberg). Google already revealed that 150+ million monthly active devices powered by Google TV and Android TV.

Google does not stop launching improvements for Chromecast

Last month, the tech giant released an update for the Chromecast that would include the app hibernation feature. This feature allows free up storage space on the device by archiving inactive apps. Google also claimed that the size of Google TV apps is reduced by 25% by using Android App Bundles.

Today, as has been known, the Chromecast with Google TV are receiving the update that includes the April 2023 security patch. In this way, the tranquility with which this multimedia player is used is improved. The update package is “STTE.230319.008.R1” and is 140 MB in size. It is expected that all the models that make up the product range we are talking about will receive their corresponding update shortly.

Other improvements that come with the patch

According to the changelog notes, the April 2023 update fixes some bugs that had been detected in the operation of the Chromecast (for example, bad communications with old HDMI ports) and, also, improves the performance of Chromecast with Google TV.

If you do not automatically receive the update, you can force its download by following the steps indicated below: go to the option Setting from the initial screen and, among the options that appear, select System. Press with the remote on About and then do the same in system update. The new firmware will be detected and proceed to get it so that it can be installed next.

Once you do this, simply restart the chromecast with google tv and, voila, you already have the new improvement that has been released and that will make your player work much better.

