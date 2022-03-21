chromebooks will have a new function perfect for gaming

It seems that Google is taking its new goal very seriously: turning Chromebooks into perfect gaming equipment. The growth of Chrome OS is being high, to the point that it has become the second most used operating system after Windows. But it still has some notable shortcomings.

One of them has to do with the lack of options to play. And for this reason Google is working to allow you to run Steam on your Chrome OS computers. The minimum benefits limit its use to more powerful Chromebook models, but it is already a first step.

And now, via the AboutChromebooks portal, we’ve just learned about a very exciting new feature that will make Chrome OS laptops perfect for gaming. We talk about VRR or variable refresh rate, which could soon reach this operating system.

Chrome OS 101 will support VRR mode

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo samsung chrome book splash

As reported in this specialized Chrome OS product media, version 101 has the “chrome://flags#enable-variable-refresh-rate” flag that allows you to activate the VRR mode. Obviously, it is necessary for the screen to accept this technology, but it is a step to take into account, although there will be very few Chromebook models that offer a VRR-compatible panel.

But it’s still great news for Google’s goal: to make its Chromebooks a device that works for productivity tasks, but also for gaming. more than anything because the VRR mode is one of the technologies most demanded by the most gamer users. In case you did not know it, it consists of adapting the refresh rate of the screen with the refresh rate requested by the game you are running.

With VRR, the refresh rate is variable (hence its name) as it is capable of adapting to any situation. Suppose you first open a driving game, which uses high refresh rates, and later you want to try a conventional title that requires a lower refresh rate. With VRR activated you will enjoy the best gaming experience at all times.

In addition, VRR also helps the screen suffer less by changing frames per second when changing scenes, thus extending its lifespan. To say that this function is already included in the latest next-generation consoles and other gaming equipment, so the arrival of the variable refresh rate in Chrome OS will be excellent news.

We will have to wait for the release of the next major Chrome OS update to confirm which Chromebook laptops will offer VRR supportso now we just need to have a little patience.

>