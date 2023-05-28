Chromebooks powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs may be in development

O Google would be developing a new platform of hardware dedicated to games for Chromebooks. Models must be equipped with video cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX and with a more optimized ChromeOS to run games.
According to information from the 9to5Google website, the new Chromebooks with NVIDIA GeForce RTX may be presented soon. Google has sought to make a rapprochement between the ChromeOS and games, and this would be another stage of the project.
Hitherto called by the code name of “Hades”, the new gaming-focused platform should combine an Intel processor 13th generation Raptor Lake with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU 4050. The other possible configurations of the device were not revealed.
According to the most recent tests cited to the 9to5Google by a supposed Google developer, this model would perform very close to that of an RTX 3060 Mobile with the benefits of having a more modern architecture.
The memories would be in the DDR5 standard and, for the first time in a Chromebook, could be exchanged to increase capacity. In turn, the ChromeOS should receive new functions, optimizations and more options for compatibility to try to appeal to gamers.
It is worth remembering that the company is testing the Steam game store on Chromebooks with Intel processors to increase its integration with games. It remains to be seen whether this supposed Chromebook gamer will, in fact, be released.
And you, would you buy one”chromebook gamer“? Tell us in the comments below!