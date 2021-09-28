Chrome will make it easier to see Google search results

Google is testing a new dynamic in Chrome that will allow you to see search results without leaving the current tab.

So if you spend a lot of time searching on Google, you will be interested in learning about this new option that will save you a lot of time.

Chrome will add a sidebar for Google search results

You may not have to switch to another Chrome tab to see recent Google search results soon. As mentioned in 9To5Google, Chrome is testing a side search panel that will allow you to view search results.

This is how you can see the latest version of Google Chrome Canary, with a new configuration to activate a sidebar through the experimental functions. The dynamics is simple, since it proposes that you continue in the same tab, and at the same time, consult the search results from a sidebar.

You will always have the results in the sidebar but if you click on any of the suggestions, the link will open on the main page. So you can move through all the search results of your interest without having to open them in another tab or go back in the browser.

A dynamic similar to that announced by Microsoft Edge last year, which allows a search to be carried out at any time from the same open tab, thanks to the possibility of activating a sidebar. That way, you can search for additional information about the content you are reading in the current tab, the meaning of a word, related articles, etc.

It may not be an attractive feature for those who use Google occasionally, but it will make it easier for users who spend hours on web searches. At the moment, this dynamic is in tests, so we do not know when it will go to the stable version of Google Chrome.