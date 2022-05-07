Chrome will incorporate a powerful and complete screen capture

Is it necessary for a web browser to have a screen capture? Apparently yes, and there are few who do not. Chrome, the number one in its segment, is curiously one that does not, at least on PC, but Google is determined that this will change soon and the function can already be found in the development versions, in addition, well nourished.

I asked the question because it is true that it is always good to have functions of this type, but it is strange that among the basic utilities of any operating system there is not a screen capture utility with which to meet the need when it arises. Be that as it may, Chromium is about to be released own and very interesting screenshotas it has been released there.

For example, in Chrome Unboxed, where not only do they realize the novelty, but they have already tried it and have made a few screenshots. As it should be: how to display a screenshot without screenshots? Impossible! If I haven’t tried it myself, it’s because I’m too lazy to install Chrome Canary, a version in which the aforementioned feature can already be used.

New Chrome Screenshot | Image: Chrome Unboxed

As can be seen in the images, the Chrome screen capture will not be reduced to the typical, facilitating the screenshot of the visible fragment of the web page, the entire web page or the crop that the user wants to make, but rather provide to basic editing tools such as arrows, geometric shapes, text, emoji, colors, etc. Everything one would expect to find in an advanced screen grabber, wow.

In fact, one will be able to take the screenshot and save it at the same time, or edit it. Choosing the second option will open, in a separate tab, the image editor integrated in the browser. Once the corresponding edits have been made, the image can be saved.

When the screen grabber will arrive in the stable version of Chrome is not clear, but by all accounts its status seems advanced and the experience it offers consistent. However, you still have to activate it manually even in the Canary version of the browser, so it will not be tomorrow. In any case, if it arrives via Chromium, it will be within reach of the rest of the derivatives. It remains to be seen if anyone uses it or continues with their own tools.