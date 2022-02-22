Chrome will improve password management, and you’re going to love it

One of the things that Google has in mind when it comes to improving its Chrome browser is everything that has to do with security. And, by the looks of it, there are signs that there will be improvements to password management before too long. And this can be very positive. Not too long ago it became known that the Mountain View company is testing the possibility of adding passwords manually in the browser settings, something that was not possible before and that can be very useful for users (the reason is that can enter information from a protected page before reaching it, so you are prepared and even this makes it possible to modify the information in question). A good option, no doubt. Google wants to go further with Chrome The aforementioned improvement has not yet been officially deployed and, from what has been known, the North American company has in mind expanding the possibilities regarding password management. What will be added will be the option to set notes for passwords. This may seem like something that is not very important, but in reality it is not. The reason is that this can be used to mark the date on which the last modification was made and even add information regarding the security question for reset. Sounds more interesting now, right? Of course, for this option that is in the testing phase (it is only available for now in the Chrome Canary version, which is the one used as beta) to be a good option, the added information must be included, it is encrypted so that it is available. confidence that what is entered cannot be stolen by third parties -yes, we are talking about the dreaded hackers-. This is not known for now, but the logical thing is to think that it will be so. Will it be an improvement only for Chrome? This is something really interesting, since the modifications that are made regarding the passwords are in the browser’s own base code. That is, we are talking about changes that are included in Chromium. And what does this matter? Quite a lot actually, because this is the software that Microsoft’s Edge browser is also based on. In this way, it is not exactly unreasonable to believe that in this development that is included in Windows by default, the security advances that we have mentioned can also be used. Good news, therefore. >