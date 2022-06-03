Chrome will block notifications from abusive websites

Google Chrome is developing a new dynamic that will protect users from “abusive” notifications from websites.

Although Chrome has a system that protects users by “muting” spam notifications, the new dynamic reinforces the work of the browser by applying measures without the user having to take any extra action.

New dynamics of Chrome to protect from dangerous notifications

You will have seen on more than one website that a notification appears in the address bar requesting permission to activate notifications. A dynamic used by websites to notify users of news.

However, many use this system that enables Google Chrome abusively, for example, to send false messages, as a tool to install malware, phishing, among others.

To prevent this situation and protect users, the Google team is developing a new system that will automatically block notifications and protect users from future permission requests:

When abusive notification content is detected on an origin, Chrome will automatically display permission requests using a quieter UI […] it focuses on the content of notifications and is triggered by sites that have a history of sending messages with abusive content.

When this happens, Chrome will block the permission the user has given the website to send notifications. And on the other hand, when you visit that website again, you will see that the automatic messages requesting permission to send notifications will no longer appear.

So if the user has accidentally given permission to one of these websites, Chrome will step in and block those notifications. One detail to keep in mind, as mentioned by the Google team, is that this automatic dynamic will be activated only with those websites that have a history of generating spam or being potentially dangerous.