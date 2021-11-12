Chrome will allow you to take screenshots and edit them

Google Chrome could soon add a new feature to its desktop version that will make it easier for us to take screenshots.

Such as Microsoft Edge or Mozilla Firefox, we will no longer have to resort to third-party tools when we need a screenshot of different web pages.

Chrome will add a new tool to capture the screen

A few months ago, Google Chrome added screen capture and editing on Android as one of its experimental functions. Although mobiles have a native tool to take screenshots with some editing functions, it is appreciated that the web browser has this function.

But it is still pending that Google adds this possibility to the desktop version of Chrome. A function that could arrive shortly, as mentioned in Xda Developers.

As can be seen in the latest builds of Chrome Canary, Google is developing a new feature that will allow you to take screenshots from the Share menu of the browser. An option that can be tested by activating two experimental functions: Desktop Screenshots and Desktop Screenshots Edit Mode.

Once activated, the screenshot option is added to the new Chrome menu. So just by displaying this new menu from the address bar, you will not only find the options to share the web page through different dynamics but also the possibility of taking a screenshot.

At the moment, this feature in testing only allows you to take a screenshot of a specific area, but it is not possible to scroll the page. And of course, it gives the option to download the capture on our computer. And as for editing, it does not seem to work, so there are no details yet on the options that this tool can integrate.

The safest thing is that it follows the same dynamics that we find in Google Chrome for Android, which offers basic editing options to save us from resorting to third-party options. Google has not mentioned anything about it, so we will have to wait to see when this new feature will be implemented in Chrome.