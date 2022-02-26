Tech News

Chrome will add a new function to its password manager

By: Brian Adam

The Google team is working on a new option for Chrome’s password manager.

Although it has a simple and easy to manage system, Google wants to enhance its dynamics with some options that will improve the user experience.

Chrome will let you share your passwords

A few days ago we saw that Google’s password manager could offer the possibility of adding notes. That is, along with the username and password, Chrome would allow adding some description or important data.

And apparently it is not the only function that the Google team is preparing for its password manager. As mentioned in 9to5Google, the possibility of sharing saved passwords could also be added.

If you take a look at the Passwords section of Google Chrome you will see that next to each added site a series of options is added. Just by clicking on the three dots menu you will see the options that allow you to copy, change or remove the password.

And a new option could be added in the future: “Send password”. Although Chrome allows us to copy the passwords, this option could give us a plus by allowing us to share it or send it directly to our contacts.

At the moment, there is not much data on its dynamics since the function is not operational. So we will have to wait for the Google team to give more indications about it or start testing it in one of the versions of Chrome.

Although there are many options to manage passwords, the Chrome manager has always stood out for offering a simple and fast system. An option that you can use without resorting to other tools. And soon we may see these new functions that will add a plus and make it easier for us to manage them from the web browser.

