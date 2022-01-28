The details are always important and much more if we talk specifically about programs and applications. We have an interesting example in Google Chrome and its ability to mute tabs. Previously, it was possible to mute tabs with a click in Chrome, however, this very functional option has been removed. Despite this, it seems that Google is planning its return as evidenced in the latest version of Chrome Canary.

Muting tabs is a very frequent need for users and doing it as quickly as possible represents a possibility to thank for the experience it provides.

Chrome wants to mute tabs with one click again

Image source: GHacks.

It was 2014 when Google first brought the ability to mute a tab without interacting with the player controls. Later, the option was improved allowing to remove the sound just by clicking on the speaker icon that shows the tab. However, this last modality was withdrawn and at this time we must resort to right-clicking to choose “Mute tab”.

Despite this, the most recent version of Chrome Canary has a new experimental function that allows the old mode to be brought back. In that sense, when activated, you can silence your Chrome tabs with just a click on the speaker icon. Although not all Chrome flags make it to the stable version, this is a feature highly acclaimed by users and greatly improves the experience.

If you want to try it, you will have to download and install Chrome Canary on your computer and then go to the Flags section. To do this, type in the address bar: Chrome://flags.

Then, use the search engine to filter the results by typing Enable Tab Muting and you will immediately see it in the results. Activate it and you can start testing the possibility of muting tabs with a click in Chrome.