Chrome password manager will be able to count on the introduction of notes

By: Brian Adam

Google is working on a feature commonly found in many other password managers on the market, trying to put Chrome’s built-in password manager on a par with competing password managers.

This is the possibility of adding notes next to usernames and passwords, which will make it easier for users to contextualize and better understand the choice of credentials for each application or service, either to get an idea of ​​the secret answer to the question that they chose to facilitate the recovery of passwords, among other possibilities that can help at a specific time.

For now, we will have to wait for the feature to reach all users through a new stable version of Chrome, version 101, which could predictably come out in April or by next May, since it has currently been found. by Reddit user u/Leopeva64 on the current existing desktop Chrome build in the Canary channel.

As we have indicated on other occasions, the development of a feature does not guarantee that it will go all the way to reach all users, since Google could change its mind along the way in its development.

In its current state, it allows you to add a note when entering a username and password for a service, although it also allows you to modify that note later with changes that the user may deem appropriate.

Improving what is present

There is no doubt that Google has been working on introducing various features for its password manager in Chrome in order to compete with rival options on the market.

Thanks to this work, in addition to being a repository of passwords, with autocomplete functions, along the way it has achieved features such as warnings in the use of compromised passwords or suggestions for new secure passwords when registering in a new application or service.

In this way, Google tries to compete with the rest of the password managers on the market, starting from the position of its web browser in order to reach a greater number of users.

Via: 9to5Google

Previous articleBethesda closes its online store. Destination: Steam
