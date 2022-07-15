Chrome OS Flex is no longer beta

- Advertisement -

Five months have passed since Google released Chrome OS Flex, a particularly lightweight and portable version of Chrome OS that we’ll tell you how to use here. And now, just five months later, the search engine company believes that the development of it is already polished enough to remove the surname of betaso it would already be fully ready to be used in production systems without risks.

As we told you at the time, one of the main utilities of Chrome OS Flex is give new life to computers, both PC and Mac, that have already become obsolete to use the current versions of the main operating systems, but for security reasons you do not want to keep them in use with previous versions that no longer receive technical support or security updates. And it is that, with its low demands in terms of hardware, the latest versions of Chrome OS Flex can be used without problems on older systems.

At the time of the beta version release, Google claimed that Chrome OS Flex had support for 250 device models (although, of course, it can be used on many more). Now, five months later, that number would have risen to 400, which you can check out here, in a list that we can expect to keep growing in the future. And yet, if you have an older device that doesn’t appear on that list, you can still give it a try, as it may still work fine.

Google claims that, in addition to increasing sustainability by breathing new life into old computers, the operating system protects users from ransomware and malware threats, and updates in the background so users don’t have to deal with downtime. Notably, Chrome OS Flex is in the same release cycle as Chrome OS, so it receives all updates simultaneously with its “big brother.”

«By installing ChromeOS Flex on your existing hardware, you’re not only getting a great experience, you’re also contributing to an important cause. Every year 40 million tons of e-waste is generated around the world, that’s like throwing away 800 laptops every second. Upgrading devices to ChromeOS Flex instead of completely replacing them is an impactful way to reduce waste and avoid this growing problem. And if you really need the fans to run to keep you cool, you can feel better knowing that devices running ChromeOS Flex consume 19% less power on average than other devices.Google states in a blog post. It’s all advantages, right?