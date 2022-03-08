Chrome on Mac beats Safari on a speed score

A very interesting news is that publish today 9to5Google and it is that Google is making improvements in Chrome for Mac as for Android. Google Chrome version 99 has achieved the highest score of any browser on Apple’s speedometer. This is measured through a WebKit team benchmarkbasically the responsiveness of a browser.

Chrome for Mac at its best according to a speed test

We know that benchmarks are just one of many ways to measure the speed of a browser. We want to make sure you feel like Chrome is getting faster and more reliable in the real world, so we’ll continue to invest in innovative features that boost Chrome’s performance.

This is what could be read in a statement from the Mountain View company. What is the improvement due to? Version 99 enables a build optimization technique that prioritizes code focused on browser speed. Specifically, Chrome on Mac is faster than Safari by 7%. Graphics performance increases your performance by 15%. The tests were carried out on a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip.

In short, Google indicates that its browser is 43% faster compared to 15 months. This coincides with the release of Chrome for Apple Silicon. In my experience, I have been able to verify the change that Chrome has had in recent years. It went from being a browser that consumes resources for almost any task to being more efficient.

Are you on Safari? Would you give Chrome a chance?

In other important data, Chrome on Android is 15% faster. Here is a great advantage, Google is present on most mobile devices. When you have an Android mobile, it is almost certain that your browser is Chrome. On the contrary, Safari is present on all iPhones and some users have Chrome as secondary.

Back in the years when I had the iPhone (7 Plus), my default browser was Safari. I gave Chrome a try but the integration wasn’t perfect. On the Mac I always used Safari and that detracted a lot from the experience. My advice is, if you’re going to switch from Safari to Chrome, make sure it’s on both your Mac and the iPhone or other device. There is nothing better than integration with your Gmail account.

What experience have you had with Chrome? Do you notice these performance changes? Tell us in the comment box your opinions about it.