Chrome on Android will let you clear your internet activity for the last 15 minutes

Google is constantly making improvements to its Chrome browser on PCs and smartphones. The latest concerns the management of browsing history and could save many Internet users from embarrassment.

Google is frequently criticized for its poor management of private data. However, the company continues to make improvements to Chrome, the most widely used browser in the world. Rumor has it that the Mountain View firm is preparing to implement a feature that would reconcile her with many browser users on Android.

According to Chrome Story, Google will offer Internet usersvery easily delete the last 15 minutes of browsing history. It is already possible to delete the content, but for the taste of some, the procedure is either too tedious, because too granular: you have to process the entries one by one. Be too radical: we eradicate everything, which is a shame, because it is useful to memorize the most frequent searches.

Chrome on Android will make your data safer with the Quick Delete feature

So far, the use of the mode Incognito was the easiest way to not leave a trace in the history browser from Chrome. The addition last week of a feature that requires you to scan your fingerprint to unlock private browsing tabs hides their contents well from prying eyes. However, this does not guarantee the security of your data or your anonymity. Remember that the Google browser is known to be, by far, the one with the most security flaws.

The new quick delete feature will be first deployed in Chrome for Android, and activating it will be done in two clicks. Click on the three vertical dots visible at the top right of the menu bar and select the “Quick Delete” option (quick delete): Your web activity for the past 15 minutes is gone.

