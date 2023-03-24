Chrome on Android makes it easier to choose how we want to view a website

Chrome for Android is rolling out a small change, which will save us from going through web browser settings when we want to change the default view of a website.

While the mobile version of websites should be the best option from a mobile device screen, sometimes it’s more practical to move to the desktop version. A choice that you can now easily set from Chrome for Android.

How to switch to “desktop version” in Chrome for Android

- Advertisement -

Most mobile web browsers allow us to access a “desktop version” of a website. A practical dynamic that saves us when the web does not have a site optimized for the mobile screen, and we lose information or all the options that we see in the desktop version are not displayed.

And while this feature is available from the browser dropdown menu, it becomes tedious to have to choose it every time we visit the same website as the mobile version is displayed by default. Google Chrome implemented a dynamic a few years ago that was intended to fix this issue, but the option was hidden in the web browser’s settings, so most users may ignore this feature.

And now it is improving this system with a new dynamic that allows us to establish if we want the websites to open in their mobile version or in their desktop version by default. An option found in the menu on the home page of Google Chrome on Android.

If we check the “Computer view” box, then it will be the default view for all the websites you visit from Google Chrome. This will save you having to open the menu on each website to switch from the mobile version to the computer version.

- Advertisement -

Of course, this dynamic may not be ideal in all cases. You may find it more comfortable to stick with the mobile version as the default view, and check “computer view” for some exceptions. In any case, you can always set your preference from the top menu (by touching the three dots) without having to complicate yourself looking for the option in the web browser settings.

This new dynamic is already available in the stable version of Google Chrome for Android, so if you think it will be useful for you, you can activate it with a simple action.