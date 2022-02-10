Chrome launches a battery of new ‘widgets’ on Android: and not even the dinosaur is missing

Google has decided to completely remodel the widgets it has on Android, if only for the decorum of using an idea that was born within its operating system and that Apple made its own in 2020 with the launch of iOS 14. From that moment, to the Mountain View seems to have invaded a frenzy that had been dormant for years in some drawer of their offices. And it did not seem very logical that Android, the place where these widgets were born already with the first versions of the operating system, would give the feeling that it was the one that copied Apple, and perhaps that is why they have decided to put land in between so that everyone is clear. And an example of this renewed momentum is what happened around Chrome. They all arrive, even the dinosaur The fact is that these new modules began to be seen a few beta versions ago and it has not been until now that they are definitively reaching all users. Some widgets that focus on shortening the steps necessary to carry out specific actions within the browser. Such as performing a voice search, starting a private browsing session, searching for content from images or playing a game. In all cases, the famous Google search box is also present where we can write whatever we want so that the results appear on the screen later. The only thing that varies is the shape and size of each widget, something that Google offers as alternatives depending on the space we have free at the start of Android: square, rectangular, in a single row, etc. Of course, given the success of the dinosaur and its game of jumping in the desert, Google has decided to play along and has added it, not only as one more option within each type of widget, but as an independent one that we can go to throw us a few games. Remember that the way to make it exit when we are in Chrome has to do with the offline mode, without internet, although now it will be possible to de-stress with it at any time and under any circumstance. These new widgets are beginning to reach users, although from Mountain View they have not warned how the distribution process will be, whether it will be uniform for all territories or little by little depending on the operating system. Just in case, don’t forget to update Chorme in case the changes appear. >