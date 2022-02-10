Tech News

Chrome launches a battery of new ‘widgets’ on Android: and not even the dinosaur is missing

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google has decided to completely remodel the widgets it has on Android, if only for the decorum of using an idea that was born within its operating system and that Apple made its own in 2020 with the launch of iOS 14. From that moment, to the Mountain View seems to have invaded a frenzy that had been dormant for years in some drawer of their offices. And it did not seem very logical that Android, the place where these widgets were born already with the first versions of the operating system, would give the feeling that it was the one that copied Apple, and perhaps that is why they have decided to put land in between so that everyone is clear. And an example of this renewed momentum is what happened around Chrome. They all arrive, even the dinosaur The fact is that these new modules began to be seen a few beta versions ago and it has not been until now that they are definitively reaching all users. Some widgets that focus on shortening the steps necessary to carry out specific actions within the browser. Such as performing a voice search, starting a private browsing session, searching for content from images or playing a game. In all cases, the famous Google search box is also present where we can write whatever we want so that the results appear on the screen later. The only thing that varies is the shape and size of each widget, something that Google offers as alternatives depending on the space we have free at the start of Android: square, rectangular, in a single row, etc. Of course, given the success of the dinosaur and its game of jumping in the desert, Google has decided to play along and has added it, not only as one more option within each type of widget, but as an independent one that we can go to throw us a few games. Remember that the way to make it exit when we are in Chrome has to do with the offline mode, without internet, although now it will be possible to de-stress with it at any time and under any circumstance. These new widgets are beginning to reach users, although from Mountain View they have not warned how the distribution process will be, whether it will be uniform for all territories or little by little depending on the operating system. Just in case, don’t forget to update Chorme in case the changes appear. >

Previous articleNintendo Direct surprises with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Switch Sports and several confirmed dates
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Chrome launches a battery of new ‘widgets’ on Android: and not even the dinosaur is missing

Google has decided to completely remodel the widgets it has on Android, if only for the decorum...
Tech News

Nintendo Direct surprises with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Switch Sports and several confirmed dates

As planned, the broadcast of the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 took place last night, focused on offering...
Android

Android 12 Beta 3 in distribution, finally also on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

  Google released the third Beta of Android 12L, and for the first time it is also available on...
Android

Wireless Android Auto with disarming simplicity: how Carsifi works

Today we talk to you about Carsifi a very simple device capable of equipping your car with the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.