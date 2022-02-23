Chrome is the most popular browser in the world and in Italy, Safari follows at a distance. And the others?

The most used browser in the world is Chrome, and this shouldn’t surprise too much since Google’s solution has been occupying the first place in the world rankings. The data provided by Statcounter show a well-defined picture of the situation: considering the browsing from the desktop Chrome has no rivals, the tussle is rather there for the conquest of the second place, with Safari which, over time, has undergone a slight contraction that has allowed the competition to come dangerously close.

Let’s now look at the world-wide situation by doing a quick focus on Italy, and we also analyze the diffusion of each individual browser depending on the platform used. The data shown refer to the month of January 2022.

ALL PLATFORMS, WORLD

So in the world Chrome is firmly in first place as the most used browser (63.06%), whether it is desktop, whether you browse from tablet or smartphone. In second position is Safari with 19.84%, a value perhaps inflated by the fact that the app is installed by default on Mac, iPhone and iPad. The same goes for Chrome on Android devices, however.

Behind the Apple solution there is a close fight between Firefox, Edge, Samsung Internet and Opera: Mozilla’s browser prevails with 4.18% market share, followed closely (4.12%) by Microsoft’s. The remaining ones – Samsung and Opera – hold 2.89 and 2.33% of shares respectively.

ALL PLATFORMS, ITALY

Looking at the situation in our country, we see that Chrome is first with a share of 66.72% – above the world average – while Safari is second with 18.48%. The order in the ranking does not change in Italy compared to the world market, with Firefox third (4.53%), Microsoft Edge fourth (4.22%), Samsung Internet fifth (3.44%) and Opera sixth (1.49 %).

DESKTOP, WORLD

Here the situation becomes more interesting, because if it is true that Chrome reigns supreme with 65.38% of market share, it is equally true that the battle for the second position – the first non-Chrome-browser most popular in the world on desktop – it is definitely open. Safari, Edge and Firefox are in a range between 9.84% (Apple) and 9.18% (Mozilla), while more distant are Opera with 3% and Internet Explorer with 1.06%. It is interesting to observe how Edge manages to maintain its advantage over Firefox: the historic overtaking took place two years ago and Microsoft does not seem to have any intention of giving way to its direct competitor.

DESKTOP, ITALY

Despite a decline recorded last summer, Chrome is the first desktop browser also in Italy. It definitely outshines the competition from the top of its 70.02% market share against the 9.53% of Safari, 8.51% of Firefox and 8.29% of Edge. What had been lost by Chrome in July 2021 had been gained by Firefox, but from the autumn onwards, Google’s browser returned to earn shares at the expense of Mozilla’s solution.

MOBILE, WORLD

Chrome is always in first place, Safari always in second, but at least if we consider the smartphone market, the gap is not so wide. 62.06% the Google browser, 26.71% that of Apple, followed at a distance by Samsung which still holds 5.26% share. For the others, only crumbs remain: 1.89% Opera, 1.57% UC Browser.

MOBILE, ITALY

Let’s close this quick overview by taking a look at the browser market on mobile in Italy: With 63.65% share, Chrome leads the way despite a slight contraction in the second half of 2021. The other way around, Safari grew up, now at 27.41% (it was 18.34% last April), third is Samsung Internet with 7.22%. Firefox, Opera, and UC Browser are all well below one percent.