Chrome includes power and memory saving mode and passkey support

The new version of Google Chrome that the company started to distribute last Thursday (8) is officially adding two features that were previously detected in the test versions, but that now reach the public in a stable version. They are, in fact, resources that take advantage of what has already been applied by competitors in other sectors. In case, the Google is adding its own power and memory saving modes to its own browser, mimicking features of Microsoft Edge. These settings allow the browser to consume about 40% less memory when running multiple tabs.

Just like the “sleeping” tabs in Edge, which are temporarily disabled while the user doesn’t check them, Chrome will use its memory saver to freeze inactive pages and allow the computer to reallocate memory for more demanding tasks, such as gaming or editing. of video. The energy saving mode, on the other hand, will automatically turn on when the device reaches 20% battery🇧🇷 The company doesn’t provide a detailed explanation of how the feature works or how effective it is, but you can expect to notice limited background activity and reduced visual effects on websites with fancy graphics, animations, and videos.

In parallel, Chrome is also adding support for passkeys, a login method that dispenses with typing passwords in the browser, replacing authentication with biometric approval or a QR Code. The feature had been tested since October in Chrome and had already consolidated in the market since Apple announced the mechanism for iOS at WWDC22. To use the feature, simply access a compatible website, create a new password for the service, and select the option to use a passkey in Chrome. A dialog will inform you which website the passkey is using and which Google account it will be linked to. If your computer has a fingerprint reader, just use it to sign in, but as many PCs don’t have this feature, just use your cell phone to unlock your account. To do this, open the camera on your cell phone and read the QR Code displayed on the Chrome screen. The smartphone will ask you to unlock the account using the fingerprint sensor, facial recognition or cell phone password and that’s it.