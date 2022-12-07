Chrome helps you find your bookmarks and open tabs with this new feature

If you are one of those who usually have many tabs open in the browser, you will be interested in knowing the new shortcuts of Google Chrome.

A new dynamic in the address bar that will save you having to go from one tab to another looking for the content you need. We tell you what it is about.

Chrome debuts search shortcuts in the address bar

Whether you’re looking through your bookmarks, history, or the tabs you have open in your web browser, Chrome has the perfect solution to make it easy for you.

As mentioned by the Google team, there are three new search shortcuts that you can use from the address bar. For example, just by typing @tabs in the address bar, choosing the “Find tabs” option, and typing a title or related word, you will be able to find one of your open tabs.

And you can repeat the same dynamic with the @bookmarks and @history shortcuts. With @bookmarks it will save you having to scroll through all the bookmarks to find a specific one. And with @history you can easily go back to a website you’ve visited before, without having to go to the Chrome menu and search for history.

So just by typing @ followed by the corresponding shortcut in the address bar you can start your search. A simple and practical dynamic that will work whether you have many open tabs, have saved too many bookmarks or a long history in the browser.

And as a bonus, Chrome now also allows you to create your own search shortcuts. A dynamic that can be applied to the websites or platforms that we visit frequently. To do this, it is only necessary to go to this browser setting “chrome://settings/searchEngines” and enable this option.

This new dynamic is available with the latest version of Google Chrome, so check if you already have this update available.