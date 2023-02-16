chrome gets better on android, partial custom tabs arrive

- Advertisement -

Google offers developers a number of tools designed to make web pages easier to navigate, even when accessed outside the web browser. Custom tabs are nothing new, but Big G. has recently introduced a novelty for developers, which once implemented will affect the general usability of smartphone navigation and greater control over the experience in general.

Google announced this week that it is launching the partial custom tabs as an extension of the previous experience, but let’s try to better understand what it is about. Custom tabs are used in applications where there is a need for open web content, but without launching the browser directly. We’ve all come across them and know that they can include things like login screens, articles, and more. As written above, the main advantage lies in the possibility of not leaving the app to open the links.

These are usually displayed in a full screen view, but the new partial custom tabs offer developers thea possibility to adjust its height following the opening of an app allowing tabs to open in a sort of split-screen view.

The idea behind the modification is to make it easier to interact with the app and the card which will thus become resizable if necessary, also facilitating the introduction of quick gestures for closing or filling the screen.

Google Chrome has also recently gotten a rather interesting change for users who own a laptop equipped with a fingerprint reader or a face scanner, namely biometric authentication. Its availability should be ensured in the near future.