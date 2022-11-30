Chrome for iOS has a new option for incognito mode

Google Chrome for iOS is being updated with an interesting option for incognito mode.

If you are using another app on your iPhone, Chrome will make it easy for you to easily open links in incognito mode with its new feature.

New Chrome option to open links in incognito mode

Incognito Mode is not only useful on the desktop version of Chrome, but also when we are on mobile. And of course, it is also very simple to use. You just have to go to the web browser menu and click on “New incognito tab”.

This allows us to browse privately, and nothing we do in incognito mode will be saved in the browsing history, nor will data that we have saved in forms be stored, among other advantages.

And now Chrome is adding a bonus to iOS, as it allows users to open links from other apps directly in incognito mode. That is to say, when you click on a link from an app that you have on your mobile, it will not open automatically in any tab, but you will have the possibility of directing it incognito.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will work if you have previously configured this option. To do this, it will be necessary to open Chrome, go to the Settings section and under the “Privacy and Security” section enable the option “Request to open links from other applications in incognito mode”.

Once you have this option enabled, you will see that Google Chrome will ask you if you want to open in Incognito every time you click on a link from any mobile app. In the tab that Chrome shows you, you will see the option to open in a normal tab or go directly to incognito mode.

It is an interesting and practical option that can be useful if you share the device, if you have to log in to a different account, you do not want that activity to remain in the history, among other situations.