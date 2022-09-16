Chrome for Android will now ask for identification in the incognito tab

Google chrome for android is about to implement a feature that must ask for identification in case the user opens the incognito tab in the browser. It is worth remembering that this measure is already present in the iOS version of the app, where it is possible to activate Face ID or Touch ID protection when choosing this type of navigation.
In the case of Apple’s system, the function has been around since 2021 and it is only now that there are chances to land on Google’s software. This can be useful when you have to hand your smartphone to someone else. Even if you still can’t see the function in the browser, you can see that it already appears between the flags, just type this in the address bar:
chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android
In practice, the way it works will be very simple: Chrome will protect the incognito tabs with the biometric sensor. In this way, the user will have to confirm that he is the one who is using the device when authenticating himself with the fingerprint. Likewise, this should occur in situations where the person leaves the browser and comes back later.
One of the recent innovations involving Google’s browser and its system is the improvement in the use of stylus pens from Android 13 onwards. This improvement was made with the help of Samsung and with that, the most updated devices are already writing more need.
As for anonymous browsing, the user will be able to access it when it is available through the browser settings. Then, he must enter the “Privacy and Security” section and look for the option to protect incognito tabs when exiting the browser. Versions from 105 onwards are already flagged, which could mean that the feature will arrive soon.
