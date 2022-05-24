Chrome for Android will have a new option to manage its dynamics

Chrome for Android is preparing a new dynamic so that you can remove Discover and all its features on the New Tab page.

So if you are bothered by the feed and recommendations that appear under Discover every time you open a new page in Chrome, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics that Google proposes.

Chrome for Android will have a new option to remove the Discover feed

If you frequently use Chrome from your Android mobile with your Google account activated, you will know that every time you open the New Tab page, Discover appears with all its functions. An option that is not totally annoying, since you can manage it to suit your interests or directly deactivate it.

Apparently, the Google team wants users to have the option to permanently remove the Discover feed in Chrome for Android. An option that will be practical for those who prefer to have a New Tab page similar to the one found in the desktop version of Chrome. Cleaner and only with shortcuts to the websites we visit frequently.

As mentioned in 9to5Google, Google Chrome could add a new experimental feature that will allow you to completely remove Discover and the “Follow” tab. So these feed and functions would be optional in Chrome depending on the dynamic that the user wants to implement.

So if you prefer a minimalist interface like the desktop version of Chrome, you could turn on this experimental feature. But if you like to go through Discovery’s news and topic recommendations, you can simply ignore it and continue enjoying its dynamic.

At the moment, this function is being tested in the version of Google Canary for Android, so it will be necessary to see if they decide to implement it in the stable version of the web browser.